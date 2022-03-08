Arnold ‘Arnie’ Bishop

Arnold “Arnie” E. Bishop of Cambridge passed away at the age of 84 on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Allina Cambridge Hospital after a battle with cancer.
Arnie was born September 12, 1937 in Ormsby to Shannon and Norma (Wassmann) Bishop. He attended St. James school where the family lived and he graduated from St. James High School in 1955. He was the oldest of 10 children and helped raise them as their father contracted tuberculosis.
Arnie owned and operated a gas station in St. James for many years and also sold snowmobiles for Polaris and Arctic Cat. He even won a trip to Hawaii working for Polaris.
In 1961 he married Pat Nelson in St. James where they made their home. He became a salesman for a food broker and sold groceries to grocery stores until his retirement. After his retirement he drove a medical van for Peoples Express out of Wadena and transported handicapped people. He drove until 2018 when he fully retired.
Arnie married Marilyn Booen in 2010 and they resided in Starbuck until August of 2020 when they moved to Pine Village in Cambridge.
He loved to travel, going to Mexico, Cozumel, Hawaii, Dominican Republic, St Lucia and Costa Rica. He made airplanes from aluminum cans and enjoyed word search puzzles. Arnie loved playing a good game of cribbage with neighbors and friends and enjoyed their park model in Casa del Valle RV Park in Alamo, Texas, where he and Marilyn spent 4 months every winter. Arnie always made friends wherever he went. He had many friends both here in Minnesota and Texas, with people from many states and Canada.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two stepsons, Roger Nelson of Britt and Jeffrey Nelson of St. James; stepdaughter Phyllis Elness of Windom; brothers Duane, David, Kenneth, John and Bob Bishop; and sisters Lois Sellner and Beverly Fredin.
Arnie is survived by his wife Marilyn Booen; three step-children Shiloy Schmidt of St. Michael, Rodney (Sunny) Johnson of Shakopee, and Pat (Robbie) Johnson of Collins, Missouri; sister Ardis (Leon) Leimer of Butterfield; brother James “Jim” (Sandy) Bishop of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; sister-in-law Mel Bishop of St. James, Missouri; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. A Graveside Service will be at a later date at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
