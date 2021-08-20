Arnold H. Christopherson, of Cambridge, passed away on Aug. 17, 2021, in Cambridge, MN. He is now able to celebrate his wife, Carole’s birthday, with her. He was 88 years old.
Arnold was born in Finlayson, MN to Hubert and Florence Christopherson on Feb. 1, 1933. He went to school at Sandstone, MN. He married Carole Koski on Feb. 28, 1959, in Finlayson, MN. He worked as a Central Office Technician for Northwestern Bell and Qwest for 36 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Arnold’s interests were around outdoor activities – primarily hunting and fishing. Then there was always the ever-present coffee cup.
Arnold was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Frederic, Floyd, and Hubert Jr.; sister Ione (Sostak) and his loving wife Carole.
He is survived by sons, Dale (Trisha) Christopherson of the Philippines, Scott of Maple Lake, MN; and daughters, Sandra Bishop of Plymouth MN, Lynne (John) Fischl of Laguna Niguel, CA, Laura (Bill) Spartz of Park Rapids, MN, Angela (Mike) Yoerger of Ramsey, MN, and Sharon (Brian) Crawford of Cambridge, MN; 15 grandchildren; eight great children and one great great grandchild.
Memorial Service 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation one hour prior. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
