Arthur C. Lind

Bradford, MN (55008)

Today

Light rain this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Light rain this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.