Arthur C. Lind

Arthur Clifford Lind of Shoreview, MN passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Ecumen North Branch at the age of 91.
Arthur Lind was born on June 11, 1930, in Rush City to parents Rueben and Mildred (Swanson) Lind. Art was a Korean War veteran and enjoyed sharing his many stories. Art is very much loved and respected by his family. We thank God for his life shared with us and for the many ways he has touched so many people.
He was preceded in death by his parents Rueben and Mildred Lind, wife Jean Lind, brother Donald Lind, sister Helen Zemek, brother Eugene (Pete) Lind and sister Clarice Olson. Art is survived by his son Gregory (Terri) Lind, daughter Cindy (Jim) Brickman, daughter Patty (Jim) Couch, son Jeffrey (Shelly) Lind, 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; many other family and friends.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Fish Lake Lutheran Church in Harris with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment followed at the Fish Lake Lutheran Cemetery.
Contributions/Memorials can be made to: American Cancer Society (PO Box 22478) Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online Donations: https://www.donate3.cancer.org.
Arrangement were under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Services in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
