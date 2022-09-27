Audrey Ann Mattson, of Gilman, WI, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. She was 81 years old.
Audrey is preceded in death by her parents; husband Ronald; sister Joy Korpi (Don); sister-in-law Jane Swanson; and great-grandson Eric Fiedler.
She is survived by her daughter Karen (Jeff) Fiedler of Gilman, WI; her son Kevin (Teresa) Mattson of Cedar; grandchildren Shannon (Nikki) Fiedler, Brent (Tara) Fiedler, Suzanne (Rob) Lueck, Emily Mattson and Molly (Zach) Williams; great grandchildren Miles, Ian, Hunter, Aidan and Parker Fiedler, Tucker and Adilyn Lueck; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the Hamilton Funeral Homes - Rock Chapel in Braham, officiated by Pastor Reggie Camarse. Memorial Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
