Audrey L. Rud

Audrey Loy Rud, age 82, of Cambridge, MN passed away on Feb. 17, 2023, surrounded by family at GracePointe Crossing.
She was born April 26, 1940, in George, Iowa. Audrey was the third daughter of late Herman and Stellva Essman.
She attended North Isanti Baptist Church and was a Registered Nurse throughout her career. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law Robert Gardner and brother-in-law Donald Baker.
Audrey is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donovan Rud; son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey (Kelly) Rud of Cambridge; daughter and son-in-law Kimberly (Paul) Gaier of Oshkosh, WI; grandson Devin (Lisa) Nelson; and great-granddaughters Myla and Raya; grandson Justin Rud; grandson Dillan (Jaclyn) Nelson and great grandson Shiloh; granddaughter Britta (Zach) Hoffie, great granddaughter Adalyn and great grandson Oliver; grandson Daniel Rud; step grandson Luke Malamisuro; step grandson Micah Malamisuro; Six sisters and one brother Sallie Gardner; Morla Baker; Beverly (John) Gerken; Melva (Paul) Ferm; Herman (Valerie) Essman; Pauline (Kenneth) Ahrendt; Wyona (Roger) Stewart; sister-in-law Janice (Adrian) Sundberg; sister-in-law Jeanne (Bob) Erickson. Audrey also leaves many family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 11:30 a.m. at North Isanti Baptist Church, 2248 313th Avenue NE, Cambridge, MN 55008. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at the church. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
