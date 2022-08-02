B. Gayle Johannes, age 71, of Isanti, MN passed away July 29, 2022. Survived by husband, Donald; step-children, Linda and Michael; sister, Maudry Hedin; brother, Butch Miller; nieces and nephews. No services will be held.
Updated: August 2, 2022 @ 9:49 pm
