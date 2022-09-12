Barb (Wiese) Kittelson, age 77, of Isanti died Sept. 8, 2022 at Unity Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23rd at St. John Lutheran Church in Weber. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Full obituary pending.
