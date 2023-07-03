Barbara Ann Ingalls, age 90, of Bethel, passed away June 29, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community in New Brighton, MN.
Barbara was born in Minneapolis on June 21, 1933 to Chester and Angratia (Counter) Fischer. She was raised in Onamia and graduated from Onamia H.S. She married Merle Ingalls Aug. 30, 1952. They raised their four children in Bethel, MN.
When they retired, they moved to Deer Lake in Effie, MN and built a home where they had the cabin. They enjoyed their home on the lake until 2012. After Merle passed away, Barb moved back to the Bethel area to be closer to her family.
Barb was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved cooking, gardening, collecting antiques and dolls. Her favorite hobby was going to and having garage sales. She also loved playing cards (mostly 500), Bingo and Scrabble; playing Scrabble right up to the end. She liked to win, but only if you didn’t help her.
Barb is survived by children; Lynn (George) Wyatt, Glen Ingalls, Terri (Bob) Hermanson and Patricia (Doug) Lawrence; seven grandchildren, Angela (Brian) Lawrence, Wendy (Joe) Armstrong, Gervea (Troy) Minks, Erik (Missy) Hermanson, Keith (DonaLyn) Lawrence, Janelle (David) Hawkinson, Megan Lawrence; 11 great-grandchildren, Amber and Brynn Lawrence, Emma, Tyler and Katie Hermanson, Olan and Vaughen Minks, Carter and Ashton Armstrong, Nils and Camille Hawkinson; many other family and friends. Barb is preceded in death by her husband, Merle, of 59 years; her parents, Chester & Angratia Fischer; sister, Antoinette Gefroh and brother, Merlyn Fischer.
Mass of Christian burial 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 11 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Oak Grove with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.