Barbara (Barbie) Ann Heule of Cambridge, passed on Thursday July 27, 2023 at the age of 57.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1965.
Barb loved spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed her work at Menards and cleaning houses. Her favorite pastime was shopping for the best deals at antique shops and thrift stores. She would often be accompanied on her shopping trips by her granddaughters, Shawna and Tatum. They spent many hours together dressing up and enjoying each other’s company. She loved her family dearly.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 37 years, Shawn Heule; children, Shawn (Fallon Poff) Heule and Nicholas (Taylor) Heule; grandchildren, Shawna, Tatum and William; sister, Rhonda (Chris Kleinbeck); brothers, Rodney (Jenny) Martin and Travis (Tracy) Plaskey; step father Donald (Judy Lindquist) Martin; God-mother, Twila Martin, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Judith Martin and father, Stanley Plaskey.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 pm to 4 pm on Aug. 26, 2023 at the Grandy Community Center 2749 County Rd 6, Grandy, MN 55029. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
