Barbara Fellerer, age 73, of Cambridge died peacefully at home Aug. 5, 2022.
Barbara Jean Fellerer was born Dec. 2, 1948 in Hibbing, Minnesota to Ludwig and Caroline (Fremgen) Lamprecht. She grew up in the Hibbing area and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1966. On July 7, 1983 Barbara married Robert Fellerer. They made their home in several places around the Twin Cities. Barbara worked as a Registered Nurse at Midway Hospital in St. Paul, St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood and at Aitkin Hospital. After Barbara and Bob retired they moved to Lake Washburn and then to Cambridge 12 years ago. They loved to travel and visited many places including the Arctic Circle, Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska and they wintered in Arizona for several years. Barbara loved to sew and she made many quilts for her family.
Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Bob; children, Marcia (Tim) Heib, Robert (Jane) Fellerer, David (Carla) Fellerer, Brenda (Nick) Fellerer, Laura (David) Bunting, Andrew (Jennifer) Westby, and Adam (Tracy) Westby; 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and by many other relatives and friends. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary and Gail.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cambridge. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge and also one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
