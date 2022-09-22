Barbara Jean Kittelson, age 77, of Isanti died Sept. 8, 2022 at Unity Hospital.
Barb was born Oct. 12, 1944, to Wilbert and Lillian (Krans)Wiese in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was baptized in November 1944 and confirmed in May 1958 at St John Lutheran Church in North Branch, Minnesota. Barb graduated from Cambridge High School in 1962.
After graduation, she attended the Medical Institute of Minnesota and trained as an x-ray and lab technician. Barb worked at various clinics in the Twin Cities metro area until she married Lorne Kittelson on April 16, 1966. From 1967 to 1972, the couple lived in Isanti Estates mobile home park. In December 1973, Barb and Lorne moved to rural Isanti. They had three children: Sherri in October 1968, Steve in August 1973, and Scott in April 1975. Barb was a stay-at-home mom until her boys started high school.
With time on her hands and a desire to give back, Barb became a medical assistant. She worked at Cambridge Health Care Center from 1988-1993 and Fridley Convalescent home from 1993-1996. In 1997, Barb became the secretary at St John Lutheran Church and thrived in her position until resigning in 2005 to spend more time with family. Barb continued to serve on many committees and boards at St. John throughout her life.
Barb loved to lend a hand and have a good laugh with her family, including her extended family at St John. When she wasn’t at church, Barbara loved creating various craft items. Her favorite craft was crocheting. Barbara found great joy creating handmade gifts for friends, relatives, and loved ones. With her passing, those she leaves behind are forever grateful for her beautiful handmade gifts and tangible memories of her. She went home to Jesus after a prolonged illness on Sept. 8, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Lillian Wiese, one sister, one daughter, and one daughter-in-law Dawn. Barbara is survived by her husband, Lorne; three children; Sherri of White Bear Lake, Steven (Misty) of St Francis, and Scott of North Branch; two granddaughters, Mackenzie and Abigail Rootes; brothers-in-law Gene and Doug (Vicdon); nephews Hakan, Okan, and Korhan Kittelson, and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at St. John Lutheran Church in North Branch. The street address is 28168 Jodrell St. NE, North Branch, MN. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. The interment will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
