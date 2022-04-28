Barry R. Holmes, age 81, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully at JA Wedum Hospice on April 21, 2022.
Barry was born Jan. 11, 1941, to Oliver and Doris Holmes in Stark. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to Minneapolis. While living in Minneapolis he attended elementary and high school, graduating from Robbinsdale High School.
After graduation, Barry attended Dunwoody Technical Institute, studying electronics. He was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving from 1963 to 1965. He was honorably discharged and promptly started his career with Xerox. He worked in Minnneapolis for many years and then was transferred to Chicago for the rest of his career.
During his life, Barry struggled with alcoholism. He joined Alcoholics Anonymous, which helped him stay sober for the rest of his life.
Barry loved to read novels and play golf with his long-time friends at Sanbrook Golf Course in Isanti. He also loved to fish in Canada, making yearly trips with friends and family.
He is survived by his son Todd (Michele) Holmes of Brooklyn Center; and grandson Nicholas. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Connie Holmes of Minnetonka; nephew Scott Holmes; and nieces Cindy Brazil and Lori Vanholms.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents and brother Delano Holmes.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday May 7, 2022, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 311 S. Ashland St. Cambridge, 763-689-2244. Friends may gather one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
