Becky L. Donat

Becky Donat died Aug. 7, 2021, at her home in Isanti, one day short of 29 years of marriage, at the age of 55 years.
Becky L. Nyberg was born Feb. 7, 1966, in Cambridge to Arliss and Wilma (Dagen) Nyberg. She was raised in Isanti and graduated from Cambridge High School, Class of 1984.
Becky married Douglas Donat on Aug. 8, 1992, and they have made their home in Isanti. Becky worked at Wilson Tool in Hugo for 24 years. She was an outdoors person and she loved all animals. Her hobbies and interests included boating, horseback riding and trap shooting. Her favorite time spent was being with her grandson, Aydan. Becky was a private person and she didn’t want to burden her family with her health issues.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas of Isanti; daughter, Erin (Lee) Reed of Princeton; three grandchildren, Aydan Nelson, Charlie Steiner, Olivia Reed; mother, Wilma Nyberg of Isanti; two brothers, Donovahn (Charlene) Nyberg of Salida, Colorado, Garland (Nancy) Nyberg of Cambridge; and by many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
