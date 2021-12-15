Bernard A. Anderson, age 98, of Isanti, went into the arms of his Savior on Dec. 7, 2021.
Bernard was born on his parent’s farm in rural Isanti on Sept. 29, 1923. He was the oldest son of Martin and Elizabeth Anderson. He had three siblings — Bernardine (twin sister), Elmer (brother) and Alma (sister). Bernard attended the one room school house and worked with his dad on the family farm.
In October of 1944, he was called to serve his country in World War II. He attended army basic training at Fort Bliss, Texas in preparation for service in the Pacific. He served one year in the United States Army before being honorably discharged following the conclusion of the war.
In September 1950, Bernard married Lorraine Westlund of Anoka. It was then that Bernard took over the family farm. Together they raised seven children. He was a fun loving father and loved being grandpa. Bernard was a sweet and gentle man. He always had a smile, a laugh and a story to share.
Bernard enjoyed all aspects of farming, growing crops, raising animals and working in the garden.He worked several jobs including the Isanti Creamery, Cornelius, and the Arsenal (together with his wife). He then went to work for the Minnesota Highway Department in North Branch and later in Cambridge until his retirement in 1985. Bernard enjoyed spending time with his family. He could always be found ready to welcome company with a cup of coffee and something sweet. He loved listening to gospel music.
This devoted and loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and great-grandfather will be missed greatly by his family. Bernard is survived by his and Lorraine’s children, Juanita (Ron) Hansen of Buena Vista, Colorado, Greg (Kathy) Anderson of Isanti, Gary (Teresa) Anderson of Coon Rapids, Betty Anderson of Isanti, Nancy (Terry) Ziebarth of Isanti, Alvin (Dawn) Anderson of Isanti, and Wanda (David) Swanson of Isanti; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and by many other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at Oxlip Evangelical Free Church, 29237 Roanoke St NW, Isanti, with a time for visiting one hour prior at the church. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
