Bernard Audette

Bernard “Bernie” Audette, age 66, of Cambridge died unexpectedly Sept. 20, 2021, at Cambridge Medical Center.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cambridge with a memorial visitation on Friday, Oct. 15 from 5-7 p.m. at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge and also one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.