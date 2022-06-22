Bernard J. Sylvester

Bernard (Bernie) Sylvester, age 78, of Stanchfield died June 16, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
Bernard (Bernie) John Sylvester was born in Cambridge on Nov. 9, 1943. He married Marcella (Marcy) Strohmayer Sylvester on Jan. 23, 1965. They made their home in East Bethel for 37 years and moved to Stanchfield 20 years ago. Bernie made his living driving a Mack. He liked to visit people and see new places. He loved his family, was a faithful husband and proud Catholic.
Bernie is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marcella (Marcy) Strohmayer Sylvester; children, William Sylvester and friend Joyce Fisher of Isanti, Michael and Karen Sylvester Steen of Ham Lake, Andrew (Andy) and Sarah Sylvester of Isanti, Matthew (Matt) and Heather Mikkonen-Sylvester of Cambridge, Jacob and Katherine (Katie) Sylvester Carlson of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Shelby (Alex) Lyzhott of Isanti, Bennett Steen of Robbinsdale, Abby Sylvester and friend Anthony Marshik of Crystal, Isaac Steen of Robbinsdale, Jacob and (Tiarra) Sylvester of Sauk Rapids, Joshua Sylvester Carlson of Grand Forks, Maria Mikkonen-Sylvester and Chad Swanson of Duluth, Tucker Mikkonen-Sylvester of Cambridge, Kody Mikkonen-Sylvester of Cambridge, Seth Carlson of Grand Rapids, Luke Carlson of Grand Rapids, Genevieve Carlson of Grand Rapids, Duane Fisher of Isanti; great-grandchildren; Owen and Wyatt Lyzhott of Isanti, Everett Sylvester of Sauk Rapids; siblings Jerry and Marcia Swedeen of Cambridge, Sharon McCormack, Tom and Janice Sylvester, and Glen and Eileen Frisch; sister-in-law, Janet Sylvester; and many nieces and nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by loving parents, Eddie and Jenny Sylvester, and his brother, Raymond Sylvester.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Monday, June 20, at The Church of the Epiphany, 1900 111th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, with visitation one hour prior. Private family burial will be in Christ the King Catholic Cemetery in Cambridge. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
