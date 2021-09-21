Bernard “Bernie” Audette, of Cambridge died unexpectedly Sept. 20, 2021, at Cambridge Medical Center. He was 66 years old.
Bernard Pierre Audette was born Aug. 14, 1955, in Crookston, Minnesota to Lester and Leah (Normandin) Audette. He graduated from Crookston High School in 1973. On May 20, 1977, Bernie married Patty Hermann in Georgetown, Minnesota. They made their home in several places before they settled in Cambridge in 1989.
Bernie worked in retail most of his life and retired from Northbound Liquor in 2020. He was active in the community and known and loved for his fun personality, jokes and genuine character. Bernie enjoyed watching his kids sporting events as they grew up, following professional sports, golfing and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Mary; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Andrew and Rose Hermann; and sisters-in-law, Karen Hermann and Rose Hermann.
Bernie will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Patty; sons, Jason (Valerie) Audette, and Justin Audette (Bethani); brother, Francis (Monika) Audette; sister, Marie (Bob) Lee; six grandchildren, Mya, Connor, Jack, Eli, Axel and Isabelle; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jerry (Linda) Hermann, Mary (Ernie) Normandin, Mike (Sheila) Hermann, Chuck (Shari) Hermann, Billy (Mary) Hermann, Tom Hermann, Barb (Mark) Thompson, Jean (Deon) Walton, and Richard (Lisa) Hermann; and by many other relatives and friends.
Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cambridge. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment Christ the King Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
