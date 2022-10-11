Beverly Alvina Bazey

Cambridge, MN (55008)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.