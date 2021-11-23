Beverly G. Schmidt

On Nov. 18, 2021, Beverly G. (Melbo) Schmidt was reunited with her husband Arne Schmidt and daughters, Renae Nelson and Lori Williams.
In her 86 years, she touched many lives with her hugs, prayers, and love of cooking. No one ever
went home hungry when visiting Grandma Chick- en’s kitchen. Bev’s social- izing nature, good humor and feistiness touched many people over the years. She enjoyed playing cards, square dancing and entertaining during the holidays for her friends and family.
Bev’s life revolved around her family. She loved her four children, nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, fiercely and unconditionally.
Bev is survived by her sons, Ronald (Lori) Schmidt
of Lino Lakes and Robert (Shelley) Schmidt of Harris; her nine grandchildren and 13 great grand- children; and son-in-law, David Williams. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Renee Nelson in 2002 and Lori Williams in 2021; husband, Arne in 2004; one sister; and three brothers.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Living Branch Lutheran Church in North Branch with Rev. Micah Schmidt officiating. Visi- tation was held on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Grand- strand Funeral Home in North Branch and also one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday. Interment followed the service at St. John’s Luther- an Cemetery in Rush City.
Arrangements were under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.