Beverly Margaret Paulson, of Braham, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at the St. Clare Living Community in Mora. She was 87 years old.
Beverly was born on May 14, 1935 in Grandy, Minnesota to parents Andrew and Mary (Erickson) Leaf. She was united in marriage to Glen Paulson in December of 1954.
Bev is survived by her son Greg (Nellie) Paulson; daughters, Mary Paulson, Charlotte (Randy) Husom, Charrie (Randy) VanVleet, Kris (Jon) Stull, and Tammy (Randy) Auger, 17 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren, sister Lila Hasser, and many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Braham Ev. Lutheran church with Pastor Andrea Bonneville DeNaples officiating. The service will be lived streamed to the Braham Lutheran facebook page. A Memorial Visitation will be held one hour prior to the church on Saturday. A Private Family Inurnment will be at the Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes – Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
