Bonnie Lou Cole was born April 11, 1950. She died Feb. 10, 2022.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Ellery Merril Anders and Lorraine Anders of Mahtomedi, as well as her son-in-law John Sandretto of Chisago.
Bonnie is survived by her husband Glyn Dale Cole of North Branch; her children, Ben (Sandra Montejo Ramirez) Connolly, Shannon (Paul) Jackson, Bridget (Adam) Stewart, Carla (Bryan) Erzar, Heather Sandretto, and Bryant (Maribeth Lonetti) Cole; and siblings Nancy (Russ) Callander and Mitch Anders, and their families. She is also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Ashley (David) Braun, Riley and Ezra; Drew Erzar; Summer Sandretto and Declan; Samantha (Jordan) Eng and Aubree; Vincent Sandretto; Trent (fiancee Lauren) Connolly; Amber (Eric) Zimmerman; Lysandra Naughton, Brody and Emmelia; Paul Jackson Jr.; Jonah Jackson; Maria Cole; Sophia Cole; Lydia Cole; Adam Stewart Jr.; Beau Stewart; Jack Stewart; Willow Stewart; and Waverly Stewart. Other survivors include many cousins, additional family, and friends too numerous to mention.
A celebration of life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on May 22, 2022, at Spring Lake Lutheran Church in North Branch.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.