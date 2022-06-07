Bradley C. Slater

Bradley Carl Slater, 66, died Feb. 24, 2022, of Covid pneumonia at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Ariz.
Born April 19, 1955, in Minneapolis to Esther and Bernard Slater, Brad grew up in Cedar and attended St. Francis schools. Brad married Cheryl Blumer on July 25, 1973, and they had one daughter. Brad ran a scrap iron salvage business; raised hogs, rabbits and turkeys; and was a vegetable market gardener before focusing on carpentry. He operated ABC Construction and also worked alongside his brother, Jeff. They were Isanti County foster parents from 1984 to 1988. Brad served on the school board at Chadashchay Christian School (now Cambridge Christian School), was a deacon at River of Life Church from 1986 to 1996, was ordained by River of Life Church on Feb. 27, 1997, and volunteered with Team-yarn Head Huggers. He and Cheryl became full-time missionaries for Mexican Medical Inc. in 1997 and mentored church leaders in Utah. After Cheryl died in 2012, Brad and his second wife Sandra Perreault continued to serve as missionaries part-time. They lived in Ramsey and Yuma, where they flipped a houses as their “retirement plan.” Brad was hospitalized with Covid-19 on Jan. 21 and died five weeks later.
Brad was known for hosting an annual backyard fiesta and his distinctive cowboy boots and hat. Brad earned the reputation for excellent quality and craftsmanship, whether it was on a million dollar house or an outhouse in Mexico.
He is survived by wife Sandra Slater; daughter Amy (Gabriel) Pass; stepdaughter Sara (Chris Swagerty) Perreault; stepson Alexander (Lauren) Perreault; grandchildren, Francisca (Ulises Contreras) Pass, Aurora Pass, Madeline Perreault, and Emma Perreault; and siblings Jeff (Dianne) Slater, Linda (Bill) Moore, Tim (Carol) Slater, Tom (Pam) Slater, Kathy Davis, and Bob (Rita) Slater.
He was preceded in death by parents Bernard Slater and Esther Walsh; wife Cheryl Slater; and sister Bernice Foster.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. June 18, 2022, at New Life Church in Princeton. It will be live-streamed on Bradley and Sandra’s Facebook page. Private interment at Stanford Cemetery. No flowers please.
