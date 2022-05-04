Bradley R. Schroeder

Bradley Roy Schroeder, 62, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Grapevine, Texas.
Brad was born on June 7, 1959, to Roy Leonard and Annette Louise (Jacobson) Schroeder in St. Louis Park. The family moved to Isanti in 1967, and Brad attended Cambridge-Isanti schools. He moved to Fort Worth, Texas, in 1984. He was self-employed and operated Bradley Air Conditioning Service.
Brad was united in marriage to Deborah LaNelle Holdridge on April 11, 1981, in Hurst, Texas. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, who will be missed by those that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Annette Schroeder; and his granddaughter, Christine Louise Schroeder.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Deborah Schroeder of Rhome, Texas; his children, Elizabeth (Robert) Rowland, Amelia (Brad) Loveless, Jonathan Schroeder and fiancée Jackie Barjas, Jacob Schroeder and fiancée Shelbi Deana, and Joe Schroeder, all of Texas; his grandchildren, Noah, Isaac, Aidan and Saylar; his sisters, Louise (Alan) Duff of Isanti, Laura (Duane) Mathison of Princeton and Kay Schroeder of St. Paul; and numerous extended family members and a host of friends.
A Minnesota celebration of life gathering will be on May 14, 2022, beginning at 2 p.m. with a message, music and a time of sharing at 3 p.m. Join us at the Duff home 28555 Bay Shore DR NW, Isanti.
Funeral Service were held on March 21, 2022, at the Chisholm Trail Church in Rhome, Texas, with burial in Bluebonnet Hills Cemetery in Colleyville, Texas. Josiah Garcia officiated. Pallbearers were John Schroeder, Jacob Schroeder, Joe Schroeder, Robert Rowland, Walter Collins, and Alan Duff.
