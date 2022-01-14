Bradley S. Sundvall

Bradley Scott Sundvall was born the 19th of January, 1971, at the Cambridge Medical Center in Cambridge, Minnesota. Born to Roger and Janet (Swedeen) Sundvall, he grew up alongside his brothers Clayton and Wayne, and his childhood friends Brent Anderson and Luke Sutherland. A graduate of Cambridge High School, Brad worked as a Bricklayer and Stonemason for the majority of his life. He was married and divorced to Bobbi (Carle) Sundvall, and his daughter, Rebecca Sundvall, came from this union. Brad asserts his greatest accomplishment in life was his daughter, Becca.
He had many thrills in his life, trapping and hunting animals as a teenager, working in Animal Control, being a volunteer firefighter, being chased by Game Wardens, riding bulls in the rodeo, and erupting local beaver dams with dynamite. Brad traveled to the Bakken oilfields of Williston, North Dakota for a year of work. He endured the hardships of life there, in an effort to save the property and life he had built. In 2016, he sold his home and moved to Mora, Minnesota. A few years later, he returned to his parents’ home to help when his father became ill.
He loved hunting with his daughter and going fishing, especially in the Atlantic Ocean. Another joy of his was getting together with his friends for a good meal. Brad was known for being outspoken, a joker, a strong storyteller, a good cook, and a caring man. He will forever be mourned and loved by his family and friends. Brad succumbed to complications from COVID-19, on Jan. 3, 2022, at the age of 50. Pray he is at peace with the Lord. His story is kept alive through his mother, daughter, and friends from childhood. A service will be held in the Spring of 2022 at Springvale Baptist Church.
Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.