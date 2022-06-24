Brandon W. Houtsma

Brandon Wesley Houtsma, of Ogilvie, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2022. He was 37 years old.
Brandon was born May 17, 1985, in Mora, MN to Wes and Lorri (Hass) Houtsma. He grew up in Ogilvie with his two siblings, Rachel (Houtsma) Peterson and Ryan Hass, and attended Ogilvie Public Schools through his graduation in May 2003. While in high school, Brandon was a natural born athlete. He played football, basketball and baseball. Brandon also participated in the school musicals as well as many other extracurricular activities.
After high school, Brandon attended Bemidji State University and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He then returned home to student teach at Aitkin Public Schools and started his teaching career at Ogilvie Public Schools as an elementary teacher. He coached baseball in Ogilvie and was named all-conference coach. He then moved on to the Cambridge-Isanti School District and most recently, taught 6th grade math at the Cambridge Middle School. During this time, he obtained his master’s degree through St. Mary’s University. He also coached softball, youth baseball, and both youth and varsity football.
Brandon married his high school sweetheart, Kailyn Heins, on Feb. 21, 2009, at St. Kathryn’s Catholic Church in Ogilvie. From this union, they were blessed with three children: Rowdy (11), Dugan (9) and Elsyn (7).
Brandon’s hobbies included hunting, trapping, fur buying, playing softball, volleyball, golfing, and spending time with his friends. He spent a great deal of time trapping with his dad, Wes, and they grew to be the best of friends. Brandon was an amazing father and enjoyed spending time with his children. As many of you know, Brandon liked to switch up his facial hair from a big burly beard to a strong mustache every so often and took a lot of pride in this as well. He was never afraid to share his “vocal talents” whether it was in his classroom or singing the Backstreet Boys at karaoke. No matter where he was or who he was with, people were drawn to him and there was always a lot of laughter. Brandon brought so much happiness, light and joy to those around him. He will be forever missed by so many.
Brandon is survived by his wife Kailyn (Heins) Houtsma; his three children, Rowdy, Dugan and Elsyn; parents, Wes and Lorri (Hass) Houtsma; sister Rachel (Dan) Peterson; brother/cousin Ryan (Lia) Hass; father and mother-in-law Doug (Mary) Heins; brothers-in-law, Brandon (Mary) Heins, Corbin (Vera) Heins; grandparents, Phyllis (DeVries) Houtsma and Ken and Nancy (Noack) Hass; and lifelong friend Benji Besser. He also leaves behind many relatives, students, co-workers and friends.
A Gathering of Friends & Family will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Cambridge-Isanti High School. Inurnment will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Ogilvie. Arrangements were by the Hamilton Funeral Homes - Akkerman Chapel in Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
