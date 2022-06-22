Brandon Wesley Houtsma, of Ogilvie, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022. He was 37 years old.
He is survived by wife, Kailyn; children, Rowdy, Dugan and Elsyn; his parents, Wes and Lorri; sister, Rachel (Dan) Peterson; brother/cousin, Ryan (Lia) Hass; father- and mother-in-law, Doug (Mary) Heins; brothers-in-law, Brandon (Mary) Heins and Corbin (Vera) Heins; grandparents, Kenny (Nancy) Hass, Phyllis Houtsma; and many other relatives and friends.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Cambridge-Isanti High School with a Time of Remembrance at 4 p.m. Inurnment will follow at 6 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Ogilvie. Arrangements are by the Hamilton Funeral Homes – Akkerman Chapel in Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.