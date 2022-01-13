Bridget A. Shaffer

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Bridget Ann Shaffer on Jan. 6, 2022, at the age of 72.
Bridget was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Her family meant more to her than anything else in the world and she leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She will be missed more than any words could ever express but she will be forever in our hearts till we meet again.
A covid-conscious memorial celebration will be held for Bridget at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2119 Stillwater Ave, East Saint Paul, MN 55119 on Jan. 20, 2022. Visitation 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mass 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Coffee and cake reception will follow Mass. Interment to follow reception at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Funeral Services by Wulff Funeral Home.
