Bruce A. Jernell, 86 year old resident of Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti, MN passed away August 9, 2023.
Bruce was born on April 28, 1937 in Cambridge, MN to Archie and Mildred Jernell. He grew up on a farm in rural Bradford. Bruce attended country school and then graduated from Cambridge High School with the class of 1955. He enjoyed playing football throughout his high school years. In July of 1958, Bruce joined the US Army, serving active duty in Germany until July of 1960, when he was honorably discharged. When he returned home he worked in the concrete industry. Bruce was united in marriage to Marion Friberg on July 14, 1969 in Watertown, SD. The couple lived in Isanti County where Bruce lived his entire life. During their retirement, the couple traveled the southern United States as snowbirds. Bruce will be remembered as an avid fan of Minnesota and local sporting activities.
Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marion Jernell; children, Karine Platt, Gary Friberg, Kathleen (Robert) Scott, Forrest (Catherine) Friberg; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Jean Christenson, Patricia Devenport, Peggy Mulcahy, Dean (Patricia) Jernell; sister-in-law, Gerry Jernell; nephews, Andy, Chuck, Jason, Jacob, Michael, Dan, Gary, Dale, Kelly; and niece, Suzie. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Gale “Sonny” Jernell, Delores Colver; and one nephew.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at Long Lake Lutheran Church in Isanti, with Pastor Sue Olson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
