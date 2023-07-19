Bruce A. Nelson, of Braham, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 at the St. Clare Living Community in Mora. He was 86 years old.
Bruce Arnold Nelson was born Nov. 5, 1936, to William and Wilma (Sundbom) Nelson in Duluth, MN, the youngest of three children.
When Bruce was 10 years old, his family moved from Duluth to the farm in rural Braham. Growing up, Bruce enjoyed farm life, caring for their horses, cattle, chickens, dogs and cats. In high school, he excelled in basketball, playing forward/center for the Bombers in the “Cracker Box” gymnasium and graduated in 1954. Following high school, he returned to the family farm where he spent the next 56 years farming alongside his brother until Norman’s passing in 2010. He enjoyed the camaraderie he found at the Grasston Coop “coffee club” and Olson’s Welding shop as well as weekly dinners at the casino. He was always willing to join a card game of whist or cribbage and enjoyed many shenanigans with friend Bobby Evenson and brother-in-law Arlowe Johnson. Bruce formed a lifelong friendship with his neighbors, the Gustafson family, which was incredibly important to him. He was also a mentor to his nieces, imparting wisdom at every opportunity.
Bruce will be remembered as a wise and skilled farmer, patiently caring for his animals, crops and machinery.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, sister Dorothy (Arlowe) Johnson, brother Norman, niece and nephew-in-law, Kathryn Johnson and Merlin Hirschorn.
Bruce is survived by nieces Barbara (Bruce) Carlson and Patricia (Terry) Lind; great nieces and nephews, Daniel Carlson, Kimberly Carlson (Mike LeVoir), Ryan Carlson, Douglas (Katie) Lind, and Jamie Lind; great-great nieces, Caroline and Willa Lind; and other relatives, friends and neighbors.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Clare’s and St. Croix hospice for their outstanding care of Bruce.
A Funeral Service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the Braham Ev. Lutheran Church with Rev. Andrea Bonneville DeNaples officiating. Interment was in the Rice Lake Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes - Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
