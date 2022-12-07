Bruce Clark, 81, passed away peacefully Nov. 21, 2022.
Bruce was raised on a small dairy farm in Isanti, MN. He attended country school and graduated from Cambridge High School. He graduated from the University of MN with an Electrical Engineering degree. After 35 years as a Program Manager, he retired from Lockheed Martin in Eagan, MN.
Bruce enjoyed fishing, skiing and tall ship sailing trips with friends and family. He was a loving husband and father. He was a reliable source of sound advice. He was a master puzzle solver and with the right tools and raw materials he could fix anything. He was a good man and will be missed daily.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Ruby and Dan Clark. Bruce is survived by his wife Pam, his three sons; Steve, Brady, and Chris, along with their wives and children; his step-daughter Christina and her family; his step-son Scott and his family; brothers Ron and Dave and their families.
A private gathering will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Bruce’s life can make a donation in his name to their favorite charity.
