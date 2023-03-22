Bruce Harry Lekson, 80, of Cambridge, MN passed away on March 19, 2023.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at 11am on March 31, 2023 at the Cambridge Lutheran Church, visitation prior at 10am. Private internment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
In leau of flowers, memorials preferred. The family will be donating all memorials to the Minneapolis Fischer House, Minneapolis VA Healthcare System.
