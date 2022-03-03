Bryan Phillip Becklin, 65, of Cambridge died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home.
He was born Sept. 14, 1956, in Cambridge, Minnesota to Phillip and Delores (Pearson) Becklin. Bryan grew up in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1974. He attended Bethel College for a short time and worked a few different jobs before attending St. Paul Technical College where he earned a degree as an electrician.
On March 3, 1990, he was united in marriage to Michelle Nelson at The Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. They made their home in Cambridge and in 1995 they built their log home west of Cambridge and raised two sons Braden and Derek.
Bryan was a master electrician for St. Paul Local #110 Union and worked on several commercial construction jobs throughout his career. He retired from the Union in 2012.
He loved to hunt, cut wood, spend time with his boys and enjoyed attending their hockey and baseball games throughout their school years. Bryan liked to go on car and 4-wheeler rides with his dogs, watch sports and western movies.
He was preceded in death by his father Phillip in April 2013, mother Delores in October 2021, and sister Jennifer Schlenker in June 2020.
Bryan is survived by his wife Michelle; sons Braden (Alli), and Derek, all of Cambridge; siblings Sharalyn (Dennis) Anlauf of Cambridge, David Becklin of Clearwater, FL, Paul (Tammy) Becklin of Cambridge; brother-in-law Phil Schlenker of Cambridge; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
