Bud (Thure) Erickson at 97 years old went to be with the Lord on Aug. 27, 2022. He was blessed with fantastic and compassionate care at Walker Methodist assisted living in Cambridge. Bud grew up in Glen Flora, Wisconsin, and met his first wife Beverly near there. Bud was a long-time shop teacher in the Fridley schools and an aviation enthusiast with a hangar and planes at Anoka County Airport. He loved giving airplane rides. For many years he served the Lord at Spring Lake Park Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife Marian, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. (visitation), 11 a.m. (service) on Saturday, Sept. 17 at First Baptist Church in Cambridge, Minnesota.
