Byron Gilbert Smith, of Isanti, formerly of St. Francis, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was 76 years old.
Byron was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Mildred “Millie” (Fisher) Smith, and brother Kyle and Wynn.
He is survived by his son Patrick (Shannon); grandsons, Sullivan and Sawyer; aunt Peggy Smith; as well as many beloved close cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 1 – 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the Braham Event Center with a Time of Sharing at 2:30 p.m. A Graveside Service will immediately follow at the Royalton Memorial Cemetery near Braham. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hamilton Funeral Homes- Rock Chapel in Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.hamiltonfhs.com.
