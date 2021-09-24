Callie Marie Cox was born to Jeff and Heidi Cox on Sept. 5, 1995, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Two weeks prior to her birth, Jeff and Heidi received the news that their daughter would be born with a chromosomal disorder known as Trisomy 18. Not knowing if they’d have just hours or days to spend with her, they were determined to enjoy and celebrate every minute. She passed away at home on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. What could have been just 26 minutes became 26 years of a blessed and beautiful life.
Callie attended Cambridge-Isanti schools from age 3 to 21, graduating with the Class of 2017. Throughout those years, she thrived under the care of incredible teachers and staff that loved and treasured her. After high school, Callie attended a day program at Industries, Inc. where she continued to be lovingly cared for and valued.
As the Cox family grew to include four more children, so did their gratitude that the Lord chose to entrust them with this precious child. Everyone who knew Callie loved her. Her smile was a day brightener, and for those patient enough to wait for one, she gave a headlock hug like no other. Callie experienced joy in simple things such as playing with a balloon, tickling her face with a pompom, feeling wind in her hair, or just being held. She also enjoyed camping trips, long runs with her sister, bike rides, family movie nights, adapted bowling, pontoon rides, or anything else she did with her family. Callie was easy to love, returned love freely and was a beautiful reflection of Christ’s love. The impact Callie made on her family and friends is immeasurable. She forever changed the world without speaking a single word.
Callie is survived by her parents Jeff and Heidi; siblings Nate (Kali) Cox of Columbia Heights and Elaina, Ryan and Emily Cox of Cambridge; grandparents Larry and Lois Gustafson of Cambridge, Eugene and Karen Cox of Chanhassen; aunts and uncles Greta Gustafson of Eagan, Karrn (James) Bales of Cambridge, Shelly (Matt) Nelson of Farmington, Jeannie (Josh) Heitzman of Shakopee; cousins Brianna and Brandan Nelson and Jeremiah, Joshua, Noah, Micah & Elijah Bales; nephew Judah Cox and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at North Isanti Baptist Church in Cambridge.
Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge, 763-689-2244.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.