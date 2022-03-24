Carl D. Johnson

Carl Delano Johnson, 78, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
He was born Dec. 9, 1943, in Grandy, Minnesota to Clifford and Linnea (Anderson) Johnson. Carl grew up in the Cambridge and Stanchfield areas, attended country school and Cambridge High School. He began working at Sylvester’s Lumber at a young age and retired from there after 47 years.
On Dec. 5, 1964, he was united in marriage to Valerie Kranz in Cambridge. They lived for a time in Cambridge and later East Bethel. In the mid 1970’s they returned to Cambridge and have been there ever since.
Carl enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and camping (unless it was raining). He liked to build things and crafted a large collection of wooden farm animals. He was a good mechanic and enjoyed working in the yard and on their hobby farm with Valerie. He made many trips with his family, including Texas, Canada, North Dakota and Yellowstone Park.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Clariette Carlson.
Carl is survived by his wife Valerie; children Jeff (Judy) Johnson of Mora, Cheryl (Jay) Elsberry of Watertown, SD, Todd (Tonia) Johnson of Cambridge, Robbie (Jessica) Johnson of Cambridge; 13 grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brothers Eugene Johnson of Brainerd, Wayne Johnson of Braham; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Grandy Community Center, 2749 County Rd 6, Grandy, MN 55029. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
