Carl Edward Bursch, 83, of Cambridge, passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 17, 1938, in Greenwood to Edward and Fern (Schlief) Bursch. Carl graduated from Buffalo High School in 1957. In October of that year, he entered the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in April 1958. He remained in the Reserves until May 1965. He would marry and have four children, Kris, Russ, Nicole and Tom.
Carl worked as a truck driver for many years for E-Z Stop, Crown Co. Inc., from which he later retired.
On Sept. 18, 1993, he married Lorna Kuntz at Cambridge Lutheran Church. They made their home near Grandy, until more recently moving to Cambridge.
Carl was a member of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers from March 1964 to February 1976. He was a current member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church. Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and woodworking.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Nicholas Kluge, brother Howard and sister Alice Reeves.
Carl is survived by his wife Lorna; children Kris (John) Archibald of Milaca, Russ Bursch of California, Nicole (John) Bathgate of Milaca, Tom Bursch of Princeton; step-children Vicki Schroeder of Isanti, Linda (Fred) Swanson of Braham, and Dan (Karin) Kuntz of Circle Pines; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; several in-laws; and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cambridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
