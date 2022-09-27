Carla Marie (Nelson) Trytten was born March 10, 1931, at home in Shell Rock Township, Freeborn County, Minnesota, the first-born child of John & Ovedia (Westrum) Nelson.
She graduated from Northwood High School in 1950. Carlyle and Carla were married Feb. 14, 1954. It was the happiest day of her life. They lived on the Norville Nelson Farm where four of their children were born. In March of 1959 they purchased a farm in Cambridge, Minnesota. Three more children were born, and this became their home place for twenty-nine years. We were known as “The C. Trytten’s”, all nine family members first name starts the letter “C.”
Carla was a devoted farmer’s wife and mother with always room for one more at the table. She was known for a large garden and homemade baked goods. Carla enjoyed giving to others and spending time with family and friends. She went to work at the Cambridge Health Care Center and loved her job and coworkers. She was active in Isanti County 4-H, Grandy Good Cheer Guild, Border Belle’s Homemakers, and volunteered yearly to make lefsa for residents at CHCC.
In 1988 they moved to a farm south of Burke, SD, and in 1999 moved into Gregory where they lived until she entered the Rosebud County Care Center in March of 2022.
Carla passed away on Sept. 19, 2022, at the age of 91 years.
She is survived by seven children: Craig (Vicki) Trytten of Harris, MN, Clark (Barb) Trytten of Cambridge, MN, Carlyn (Steve) Johnson of Braham, MN, Cory (Merla) Trytten of Mora, MN, Criste Hamilton (Rod Schuiling) of Gregory, SD, Carrie Trytten of Seabrook, TX, and Carlyle G. (Laura) Trytten of Woodland, WA; twenty grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother James (Gladys) Nelson of Mora, MN; a sister Linda (Alan) Skramstad of Mora, MN; sisters-in-law Rose Nelson of Braham, MN, Diane Trytten of Lyle, MN, and Marian Trytten of Glenville, MN; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carlyle E Trytten, and brothers and sisters-in-law Howard “Bud” Nelson, Lloyd (Ruth Ann) Nelson, and Larry (Linda) Nelson.
A memorial service was held on Monday Evening Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home, Gregory, SD visitation one hour prior to the memorial service. Memorial services was held on Tuesday Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. at the American Legion in Glenville, Minnesota. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Glenville, MN.
