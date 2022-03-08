Carol A. Myren

Carol Ann (Hurkman) Myren, age 78, of Blaine, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 7, 2022, after an aggressive battle with cancer. She was born on March 23, 1943, the second child of Marinus and Virginia (Dahinden) Hurkman. She was united in marriage to Lyle Myren on Sept. 12, 1964, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cambridge. They lived in the Twin Cities for eight years, where their three children were born, then moved to Cambridge where they lived for 22 years until the children graduated from high school. They then moved to Isanti and lived on Long Lake for 17 years where the family grew and 13 grandchildren filled their hearts and home.
Carol was a stay-at-home mom until 1976 when she was hired as the first employee to the new dentist in Cambridge, Dr. Steve Schwarten, and she retired in 2005. Carol loved caring for her home and treasured spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed road trips and vacationing with friends and family, especially getaways in warmer climates in the winter. She loved cooking and entertaining, being involved in church, playing cards, hosting house guests, and spending time with her cousins and friends. She found the greatest joy when she was surrounded by those she loved and creating lasting memories.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Geraldine Blade, and brother Ron Hurkman. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Lyle, of 57 years; son Steven (Mari), of Fairmont; daughter Christine (Daniel) Westlund of Arden Hills; son Scott (Tracee) of Blaine; and her special pride and joy, her 13 grandchildren Anthony (Megan), Chelsea, Joey (Julia), Garrett, Aleks (Kelly), Annika, Anders, Ava, Anya, Haylee, Tristen, Gabe, Nolan; and great-grandson Easton Myren.
A Service and Celebration of Carol’s life will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 207 Whiskey Road NW, Isanti, MN 55040 on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. A visitation will be held an hour prior at 1 p.m., with coffee and sweets to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent in Carol’s honor to the Cancer Research Institute , https://fundraise.cancerresearch.org/Carol-Myren or to St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 207 Whiskey Road NW Isanti, MN 55040. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.