Carol Ann Anderson (Johnson) 76, of Cambridge passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2022 surrounded by family, in Cambridge.
She was born Aug. 13, 1946 in Rush City, Minnesota to Gene and Edna Johnson. Carol and her sister Boni grew up on the family farm. Fond memories they shared were dressing up their kittens in doll clothing. She did not particularly care for the chickens, cows or her sister’s ‘pet’ raccoon, Ebenezer. They attended church at Springvale Baptist Church. The family moved to Grandy, MN in 1961. Carol graduated from Cambridge High School in 1965. After graduation, she moved to the city where her and Grace Anderson lived together and eventually became sister-in-laws after marrying the Anderson brothers.
On April 22, 1972 Carol was united in marriage with Lealand at Springvale Baptist Church. They moved to Mounds View and their daughter, Sandra, was born in 1974. In 1978, they made their lifelong home in Cambridge. They were also long-time members of Cambridge Lutheran Church. Carol loved attending the Horizon Service on Sunday mornings until her body was no longer able. However, she was able to watch online and enjoyed that dearly. She loved the music.
Carol was a familiar face to many locals; she worked at the first Chinese restaurant in Cambridge. Later she worked at the bakery and eventually served those same familiar faces at People’s Café. She adored her customers. Carol and Lee enjoyed years of camping together with their friends. Carol simply loved Christmas. The baking, decorating and shopping but most of all, spending the holidays with her family and celebrating the true meaning of Christmas. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren meant the world to her.
Carol is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband of 48 years and her only grandson, Zachary where they are reunited in heaven.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Randee) Hom, granddaughter Lindsay Triemert (Travis Simon), Courtney Triemert (Alex McLaughlin), great grandchildren, Bethany and Caroline Simon, Jase Larson, Jaxtyn Triemert and Braden McLaughlin. Also her dear sister Boni (Hal) Johnson, sister in law Elaine Anderson and niece and nephews. Lastly her treasured friend, Mary who helped care for Carol the last 11 months.
A private family service was held in her honor.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244
Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com
