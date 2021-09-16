Carol G. Anderson

Carol G. (Bellin) Anderson, age 83, of Isanti passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus at Fairview Medical Center in Wyoming, MN surrounded by her family on Sept. 13, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at Long Lake Lutheran Church with Pastor Eric Nelson officiating. A time for visiting will be held one hour prior at the church. Interment will be in Isanti Union Cemetery.
Carol was born on Dec. 25, 1937, in Isanti, MN to Clarence and Hildur (Norin) Bellin. She was the fifth born of six children and was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church. Carol attended District 53 Country School in Isanti and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1955.
Carol met her husband Clarence at the rollerskating rink in Rush City, MN. They were married on Aug. 31, 1956, at Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti and spent their honeymoon in the Black Hills. They were blessed to have recently celebrated 65 years of marriage. Carol and Clarence lived east of Isanti for 42 years where they provided a loving home for their three children Brent, Kristy and Greg.
Carol worked at the Cambridge Medical Center as a Health Unit Coordinator for over 30 years. Carol and Clarence enjoyed many activities together throughout their marriage – from roller skating to square dancing, going to auctions and antique sales, and playing cards with family and friends. They were fortunate to travel to California, Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Florida. They enjoyed being winter Texans for 26 years at Valhalla RV Park in Edinburg, Texas where they had many cherished friendships.
Carol was an excellent cook and enjoyed entertaining family and friends with wonderful meals. One of her specialties was BBQ ribs. She cherished the time she spent with her grandsons and great-granddaughters. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend.
Carol will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Clarence; sons Brent (Linda) Anderson of The Villages, Florida, Greg (Kim) Anderson of Woodbury; daughter Kristy Anderson of Isanti; sister Kathy (Clifford Jr.) Theline of Cambridge; sister-in-law Arlene Bellin of Isanti; grandsons, Kyle Anderson of Colorado, Christopher (Samantha) Anderson of Colorado, Noah (Melody) Schumacher of Stillwater; great-grandchildren, Grace and Lucy Schumacher; many special nieces, nephews and friends.
Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by brothers Kenneth and Richard Bellin; sisters Harriet Bostrom and Dolores Westerberg; nephews Kevin Theline and Zach Anderson and niece Cindy Bostrom-Dahlin. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.