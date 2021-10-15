Carol G. Ryberg, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at GracePointe Crossing. She was 79 years old.
She was born Sept. 17, 1942, in Stillwater, MN to Norman and Esther (Waldow) Scheel. Carol grew up in Stillwater and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1960. After high school she moved to St. Paul and worked for State Farm and American Family insurance companies for a few years.
Carol met Paul Ryberg, who was just discharged from the Army, while roller skating at the rink in Forest Lake. They were married on May 28, 1966, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stillwater. The couple made their home in Cambridge they would later buy a home in Edgewood and raise their two sons Scott and Eric.
Carol started her own in-home day-care service and in 1991 they moved to Goldenwood where she continued to work, retiring in 2002 after nearly 30 years. She was once asked how many kids she cared for over the years, and said 385 without even having to think about it.
Carol was an active member of Cambridge Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School, was active in the women’s circles, in charge of the church prayer chain, the quilting club, and was involved with the craft and bake sale during the church Lutefisk Suppers. Carol survived ovarian cancer in 1993 and was the Relay for Life team leader at church. When her boys were younger, Carol was a 4-H Leader. She enjoyed crafting, scrap booking, making greeting cards, doing cross stitch. The family enjoyed camping at the many Minnesota State Park Campgrounds. Carol and Paul also went on several group bus tours as well.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Carol is survived by her husband Paul, sons Scott (Ann) Ryberg of Eagan and Eric (Jennifer) Ryberg of Cambridge; four grandchildren, Rebecca Ryberg (Marques Words), Jonathan Ryberg (Emily Futhey), Joshua and Jackson Ryberg, great grandson Maddex Words; step great grandson MacLain Words; brother Lyle (Sue) Scheel of Brainerd; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service 11a.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Private interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Harris. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.