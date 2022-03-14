Carol L. Olander, age 76, of Cambridge, died unexpectedly at Cambridge Medical Center on March 10, 2022. She was born on April 27, 1945, to Glenn and Della Boden at Muroc Army Air Base in Bakersfield, Calif. Shortly after her birth, she traveled with her parents via a Model A Ford, cross-country to Oxlip, her father’s birthplace.
Carol attended grade-school at the one-room Oxlip school until the 8th grade, then to Cambridge High School, graduating in 1963.
She was united in marriage to Steve Olander on Dec. 11, 1965, at First Baptist Church in Cambridge. They resided in the Cambridge area, raising their two children, Kristen and Scott.
Apart from raising her children, she did at-home daycare, cooked at Pizza Barn and was a seamstress at Randy Lynn’s Bridal in Blaine. Later, she became her son’s private daycare for her granddaughter Kylie and cousins Nick and Ryan.
Carol enjoyed scrapbooking, flower gardening, being Grandma’s Taxi and watching QVC.
She was preceded in death by her husband Steve and parents Glenn and Della Boden.
Carol is survived by her children Kristen (David) Strigel and Scott (Amy ) Olander; special granddaughter Kylie; furry grand-dog Jack; brother Brian (Joanne) Boden; niece Kelsey Boden; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at First Baptist Church 304 S. Main St. Cambridge. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the church. A private interment will be held. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemeon.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral and Cremation Service, 763-689-2244.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.