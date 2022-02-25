Caroline I. Gustafson

Caroline Ingeborg (Duvick) Gustafson, 90, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Palmer, Alaska.
She was born on Nov. 28, 1931, in Morris, IL. After college, Caroline moved to Minnesota where she met and married Robert Gustafson on Aug. 13, 1955.
Caroline was preceded in death by husband Bob, her parents, four brothers, and one sister.
She is survived by daughters Rhoda (Evan) Brue, Carlotta (Mark) Lund and Ellen (Karl) Edwards; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister Myrtle Duvick; brother-in-law Raymond Gustafson; and many other loved ones.
A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Cambridge, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials preferred to Wycliffe Bible Translators, Acct #300072. Condolences at carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
