Charlotte Ann (Welch) Voss, of Pine City, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. She was 67 years old.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Open Arms Church in Grasston with Pastor Gene Sherrod officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Stanchfield Baptist Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.