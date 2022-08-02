Chloe Elaine Danger of Cambridge, MN passed away at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis on May 30, 2022 following complications from successive hip surgeries. She was 95.
Chloe was born Sept. 30, 1926 in Princeton, MN. The first child of Guy & Edna Jacques. She attended grade school in Quamba, then graduated from Mora High School in 1944. On Dec. 29, 1945, she married William (Bill) Danger at Quamba Baptist Church. They settled in Braham where she worked in an electric shop until Greg was born in 1948. Three years later they moved to Cambridge where Steve was born, followed by Kris in 1954. The family relocated to New Brighton briefly before returning to Cambridge. Chloe worked as a secretary to the principal in the Cambridge School District. In the 1970’s Bill and Chloe owned and operated the Montgomery Ward Catalog Agency in Cambridge. After its sale, Chloe returned to Cambridge Elementary School until her retirement in 1988. She cherished her years there and is fondly remembered by staff and students.
Chloe generously gave her time to Cambridge Lutheran Church as a member for over 70 years. She was involved in the Befrienders program, Circle, Loaves and Fishes and many years organizing the annual lutefisk dinners. She also volunteered and served on the board at the Shalom Shop.
Whether playing the piano, dancing, traveling with Bill or spending time with family or friends that she and Bill created; Chloe made the most of her long life. She drew strength from her faith and family, which sustained the kindness and gentle love for others she demonstrated all of her years. Chloe will be remembered by everyone who knew her.
Chloe was preceded in death by her parents Guy and Edna and husband Bill.
She is survived by three children; Greg (Margie) Danger of Sartell, MN, Steve (Joy) Danger of Daytona Beach, Florida and Kris (Lee) Parker of Cambridge; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; siblings Bev Larson of Cambridge, Audrey (Robert) Lind of Waconia, Gloria Santillo of Cambridge and Guy Jr. (Margaret) Jacques of North Branch, and other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.