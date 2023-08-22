Christopher David Rosenau, 36, of Bethel died unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
He was born Aug. 1, 1987 in Cambridge, Minnesota to Gary and Virginia (Hebeisen) Rosenau. Chris grew up in Cambridge was baptized and confirmed at Cambridge Lutheran Church. He attended school in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School in 2006. Following high school Chris attended some college classes. He and his sister Lisa moved to Blaine and Chris worked for Dental Partners and various other jobs until he began working for Brighter Day Residential Services. It was there that he found his passion – adult foster care. He later worked for Volunteers of America in Mora and was currently employed there as the program manager.
On Nov. 4, 2017 he was united in marriage to Melissa Banks and they later divorced.
He was a lifetime member of Cambridge Lutheran Church where he was involved in LOGOS. Chris grew up going on several camping trips with his family and enjoyed being outdoors. He loved to visit the North Shore and also visited South Carolina to spend Christmas with his aunt, uncle and cousins. As an adult, Chris came to enjoy guns, he liked to go to the gun range, hunt and was a proud conceal and carry gun owner. Chris loved his job and all of the residents he cared for; he volunteered many times to take them camping. Children were drawn to Chris; he was very kind and patient and the kids were always comfortable to be with him. He loved animals and especially his dog Odin. Chris and his sister Lisa were more like twins, they grew up, spent a lot of time with each other and lived together most of their life.
Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, brother Brian, and cousin Randy Brellenthin.
He is survived by his sister Lisa Rosenau of Bethel, his best friend Aaron Banks of Mora, many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Gathering 4-7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 with a Service at 6:30 p.m. at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Interment in Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery.
Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.