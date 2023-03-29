Consuelo “Connie” Basquez died March 23, 2023.
Connie was raised in West St. Paul and entered the Convent of Sisters of Notre Dame at the age of 16. She then left the convent to work as a social worker at Hennepin County.
In 1987, she moved to Isanti County with her best friend, Judy Wilkening, and became a second mother for Judy’s daughter, Maryann.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She is survived by Judy Wilkening, Maryann Stoeckel, many nieces, nephews, family, and her dog, Maggie. A Celebration of Connie’s Life get together will be announced this summer.
www.Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids Chapel 763-767-1000
