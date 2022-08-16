Cora E. Peterson, age 82, of Isanti died Aug. 13, 2022 at Mercy Hospital from a stroke.
Cora Ellen Peterson was born Nov. 6, 1939 in Curlew, Iowa to Samuel and Margaret (Smith) Clark. She started school at Greeley Elementary School and then attended Immaculate Conception in NE Minneapolis. Their family moved to St. Francis and she attended Dist. 26 St. Francis Township School and graduated from St. Francis High School in 1957. On Jan. 4, 1958 she married Elroy Peterson at St. Francis United Methodist Church. They made their home on a farm in rural Isanti their entire lives. Cora and Elroy had their own bus and operated C & E Transportation, driving bus for St. Francis Schools for over 40 years. She was a member at St. Francis United Methodist Church. Cora enjoyed sewing, crocheting and gardening. Her dog, Millie was a special companion to her.
She will be lovingly remembered by her seven children; Phil (Peggy) Peterson, Cherri Carpenter, Bonnie (Bill) Hawn, Vikki (Brian) Green, Wendi (Larry) Palmer, Debbie (John) Engblom, and Dean (Jessie) Peterson; brother, Tom (Ruth) Clark; sister-in-law, Diane Beck; 15 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Elroy in 1998; two grandchildren, Matthew Palmer and Kaija Green; half-sister, Ardis Palmer; parents-in-law, Arlo and Lucille Peterson and brother-in-law, Tom Beck.
Memorial service 11 a.m.. Friday, Sept. 2 at St. Francis United Methodist Church. A time for visiting will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.