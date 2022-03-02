Cory Schultz, age 66, of Rush City died unexpectedly at home Feb. 25, 2022.
Cory Donald Schultz was born Jan. 29, 1956, in Anoka to Donald and Vi (Hart) Schultz. He attended Cambridge High School and graduated in 1974. Cory then served his country in the U.S. Army. He has lived in Chisago County for the past several years. Cory loved riding motorcycle and his dogs, including his current dog, Ms. Chloe. He was very involved in Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous for many years, where he made many friends. He was a caring person and would always try to help others.
Cory is survived by his four sisters, Susan Bjergo, Gina (Robert) Hesse, Wendy (Jim) Englund, and Tracy (Wayne) Stanius; and by many other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jay Schultz; and a nephew, Andy Englund.
Cory’s family gives a special thanks to Will Hudson and family for helping and supporting Cory over the years.
A Celebration of Life for Cory will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
